Beer and cider festival taking place near Leamington this weekend

A beer, cider and music festival will be taking place at Hilltop Farm in Hunningham, near Leamington this weekend.

This will be the fifth year that the festival has taken place.

It will start on Friday evening (June 8) and run throughout Saturday (June 9).

The event will feature live music from local acts including The Rock Bottoms, Carl Sinclair Duo, Jessica Rhodes, The Peas, Dylan Rhythm Band, Nikki Pope and many more.

A selection of local beers and ciders will be served in the beer tent as well as cocktails and fizz.

Local food will be served too; with a barbecue, hog roast, wood fired pizza and vegan and vegetarian street food.

There will also be children's entertained including face painting and games.

Hilltop Farm's playground, café and farm shop will also be open throughout the weekend.

Friday night is will be free to enter and Saturday tickets and camping tickets can be purchased in advance online at a discounted price.

There is also the option to stay at Hilltop Hideaway’s glamping facilities, which includes shepherds huts, wood cabins and bell tents.

Lotte Ellis, from Hilltop Farm, said: "We’re looking forward to our fifth annual festival - a great weekend celebrating the Midlands’ finest beers, ciders, locally sourced food and live music.

“It’s a real family-friendly vibe, with loads for all ages to enjoy.

"We look forward to welcoming back some of the best local acts for a relaxed weekend of fun, hopefully in the sun.”

Ticket prices are as follows: free entry on Friday night, online saver tickets are currently £6.50 for Saturday, camping tickets are £25 and include camping Friday and Saturday night and entry into the festival.

Under 16s can enter for free.

Doors open 6pm Friday and 12pm Saturday.

Hilltop Farm can be found on the Fosse Way in the village of Hunningham, near Leamington.