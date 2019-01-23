BREAKING NEWS: Controversial council HQ plans postponed

Council leader Cllr Andrew Mobbs made the announcement at tonight’s (Wednesday’s) Full Council Meeting, saying that the decision was down to uncertainties in the current economic climate.
Warwick District Council has just announced that a decision on its controversial headquarter plans has been postponed until at least July.
