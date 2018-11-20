Buoyant times for business mum and Leamington swim school

Mum of two and entrepreneur Jo Wilson refused to be beaten when she heard of her unexpected and sudden redundancy while on maternity leave.

She took her passion for swimming and retrained to become a tutor, hoping one day she might open her own swim centre. Fast forward to 2018 and Jo is celebrating the first anniversary of her second centre, Swim Works in Leamington Spa.

It follows the launch four years ago of the first Swim Centre in Rugby and her Little Splashers children’s and babies swim classes which have been successful over the last decade.

Now employing 30 members of staff, and working with the husband Christian, Jo never loses sight of ethos behind the business.

She said: “Our core values of fun and passion shine through our whole programme. Our teachers are highly trained and teach from the heart. When we have fun and are relaxed in the water, we learn faster.

“From our pre-natal aqua classes, to baby and preschool, to after schools and adults. At Swim Works – we teach all ages. It truly is a privilege to work with babies from eight weeks old to adults 80 years plus.

“When I got made redundant I remember feeling life was so unfair. It is only now, looking back - although it didn’t feel like it at the time - I can see that being made redundant was the best thing that could have happened to me.”

Swim Works have recently launched an exciting preschool programme called Aqua Sensory, combining traditional dry land activities like music, massage, singing and discovery play within the pool.