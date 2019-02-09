Kenilworth shop to close later this year after a decade in the town

A shop that has been in Kenilworth for nearly a decade is due to close later this year.

The Kenilworth Sweet Shop in Warwick Road will close in the summer having been open for ten years in the town, its owner has said.

Mark Radburn, 64, opened the shop in 2009 and will be retiring at the end of August.

Mark, a former catering manager who worked at Warwick Castle for 13 years and Drayton Manor for 12 years prior to opening the shop, said: “It will be almost ten years on the nose when we close.

“I’ve just decided not to renew the lease. It doesn’t have anything to do with how business is going.

“I’m not sure what the new leaseholders will do with the place. I’m not sure if it’ll be a sweet shop after we close.”

The shop will continue to trade at its normal times from Monday to Saturday up until the end of August.