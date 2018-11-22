Christmas diary dates in the Leamington area

The Christmas spirit is already building across Warwickshire, with a host of festive activities taking place.

Here's a selection of some of the events planned in our region:

Festive fair

A Christmas Fair is being held at Homewood Methodist Home, at 40 Kenilworth Road, Leamington Spa, on Saturday November 24th.

It runs from 12.30pm to 3pm and there will be light lunches and several stalls, selling items such as cakes, gifts and pot plants.

Warwick Christmas lights

The festivities take place on Thursday, November 28 with crowds set to descend on the town centre from 5pm, when there will be music and dance displays until 9pm.

The Christmas lights will be turned on at 7pm and there will festive food for sale and family fun. There’s also a Christmas Tree festival in St Mary’s Church.

Admission is free. There is free parking from 4pm in ‘off-street’ car parks but not ‘on street’.

School fayre

Moreton Morrell School's Christmas Fayre takes place on Friday, December 7 from 5pm to 7pm.

The chance to see Father Christmas will be the highlight for many of the children, while for the adults the bottle stall might hold the most appeal.

Other highlights include a raffle, crafts, Christmas shopping and lots of games and prizes. The Moreton Morrell School Choir will open the fayre.

Proceeds from the evening will go to support the Friends of Moreton Morrell School.

Gift Fair

Stalls, games, hot drinks, mince pies and Father Christmas will be available at a Christmas Gift Fair on Friday November 23, at the Grange Hall in Southam.

Starting at 6pm, there will also be choir singing and the bar will be open. The event is being organised by St James Primary School PTFA.

Kenilworth lights

The festivities take place on Friday, November 30, when there will be festive food and drinks stalls; music and entertainment; and a visit by Santa Claus in the town centre.

The fun runs from 5pm to 8pm in the High Street. The Christmas lights will be turned on at 6.30pm.

Admission is free

Lantern making

A workshop is being held at Tithe Lodge in Southam on Sunday, November 25 so that people can make their own lantern for the Southam Christmas Lights lantern parade.

It is being held from 2.30pm to 4.30pm and costs £3 to reserve a place and secure a kit from Attica Balloons.

Proceeds go to Southam Christmas Lights.



Switch-On

This year’s Christmas Lights switch-on in Southam takes place on Sunday, November 25.

There will be a market, charity stalls and a funfair starting at noon, plus live music, singing and dancing from 2pm.

The popular lantern parade will begin at 5.15pm with the big switch-on itself at 5.30pm. Father Christmas will be there.