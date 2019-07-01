Burglar flees scene after stealing and crashing car in Leamington

A burglar who stole a car from a home in Leamington went on to crash it and then fleed the scene.

At around 12.40am on Saturday (June 29) car keys were stolen for a blue Maserati Levante from a property on Sherbourne Place.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

The vehicle was then stolen, and later in collision with a number of parked vehicles on Hill Street.

The suspect was then seen to run off from the vehicle. He is described as a white man, aged about 25, who was wearing a light grey hooded top.

The vehicle has now been recovered.

There were no reported injuries.

If anyone witnessed the incident or witnessed any suspicious activity around Clarendon Street, Hill Street or Villiers Street around this time, should call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 19 of June 29