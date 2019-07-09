Burglars target Kenilworth primary school

Warwickshire Police are looking for information after a Kenilworth primary school was burgled last weekend.

Two laptops were stolen during the incident which occurred between 6pm on Friday July 5 and 8pm on Sunday July 7 when offenders pried open two windows, ripped off the handles and entered the building. The incident happened at was described by police as the educational premises called The Blundells.

Police

Anyone with information can call police on 101 using incident number 450 of July 7.

A spokesperson for St Nicholas Primary School said: "There was a break-in at the school over the weekend and some items were taken.

"We are working with the Police to see if the items can be recovered and to ensure that we take the best steps to make the building entirely secure in future."

If you think you may have seen or heard anything suspicious or have any information about this incident then please call Warwickshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111