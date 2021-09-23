Driver wanted by Immigration has been arrested near Warwick

OPU Warwickshire stopped the car at Longbridge Island near junction 15 for the M40. Photo by OPU Warwickshire

A driver was arrested near Warwick after he was stopped by police and found to be wanted by Immigration.

The Operational Patrol Unit, known OPU Warwickshire, stopped the VW Touran at Longbridge Island near junction 15 on the M40 near Warwick.

Initially they found the driver had no insurance but said that after further check they found he was wanted by Immigration for illegal entry to the UK.