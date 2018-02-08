Evil clucker: watch video of thief stealing charity pot from chicken takeaway in Leamington

This is the shocking moment a brazen thief steals a charity box from the counter of a fast food restaurant - while ordering a chicken meal.

The bearded customer was caught on CCTV laughing with staff before stuffing the hospice collection tin down the front of his trousers.

He struck at Pepe's Piri Piri restaurant in Leamington Spa, Warks., at 4pm on January 31.

The restaurant has now posted footage of the theft on their Facebook page in a bid to catch the lowlife crook.

They wrote: "The Myton Hospice charity box was stolen off the counter. Pls share and catch this guy. This happened on the 31st Jan approx 4pm. Please share."

Shockingly, it is the second time in just two weeks that charity boxes have been stolen from the counter.

The first theft took place on January 9 when a man wearing glasses was caught on CCTV grabbing a collection box before hiding it in his coat.

Warwickshire Police are investigating the thefts.