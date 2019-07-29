Leamington driver admits being responsible for death of retired teacher

A Leamington driver has admitted being responsible for the death of a retired schoolteacher who was knocked down as she was crossing the road.

Samantha Kutty pleaded guilty at Warwick Crown Court to causing the death of 69-year-old Marlene Head in September last year by careless driving.

The Justice Centre in Leamington which is home to Warwick Crown Court.

The charge follows an incident at around 9.30 in the morning on September 27 as Mrs Head, a retired teacher, was crossing Camberwell Terrace in Leamington.

She was crossing near its junction with Radford Road when Kutty, who worked at the nearby Leamington Dental Practice in Radford Road, made a right turn into Camberwell Terrace.

Kutty’s silver Mercedes C200 struck Mrs Head, causing injuries from which she died in hospital 12 hours later.

During her career Mrs Head had taught at Kineton High School and at St Josephs Convent and Crackley Hall School in Kenilworth, and in her retirement had been involved with the Village Voices choir and the University of the Third Age.

Asking for an adjournment for a pre-sentence report to be prepared on Kutty, her barrister Andrew Baker said: “She is a lady of previous good character, a dentist with young children.”

Judge Andrew Lockhart QC agreed to adjourn for a report to be prepared, and Kutty (42) of Maidavale Crescent, Styvechale, Coventry, was granted bail.

But the judge, who disqualified Kutty from driving, told her: “I am giving absolutely no indication of what sentence will be passed.”