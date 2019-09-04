Leamington man charged with several offences after alleged attack on teenager

A Leamington man has been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm and other offences following an attack on a teenager last month.
A 19-year-old man suffered a serious head injury following the incident in Radford Road, Leamington, on Sunday August 18.
Luke Kybird, 25, of Lambourn Crescent, appeared at Warwick Magistrates' Court yesterday morning (Tuesday 3 September) charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, obstructing a constable in execution of their duty and threatening to damage or destroy property.
It is alleged that following the incident the suspect threatened witnesses and gave false information to a police officer.
Kybird was bailed to appear at Warwick Crown Court on Friday October 4.