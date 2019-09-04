Leamington man charged with several offences after alleged attack on teenager

A Leamington man has been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm and other offences following an attack on a teenager last month.

A 19-year-old man suffered a serious head injury following the incident in Radford Road, Leamington, on Sunday August 18.

Warwickshire Justice Centre in Leamington where Warwick Magistrates' Court and Warwick Crown Court are based.

Luke Kybird, 25, of Lambourn Crescent, appeared at Warwick Magistrates' Court yesterday morning (Tuesday 3 September) charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, obstructing a constable in execution of their duty and threatening to damage or destroy property.

It is alleged that following the incident the suspect threatened witnesses and gave false information to a police officer.

Kybird was bailed to appear at Warwick Crown Court on Friday October 4.