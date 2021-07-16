Man arrested after reports of indecent exposure near Kenilworth
People reported someone exposing themselves from the back of a parked van
Police are appealing for information after someone exposed themselves to passing motorists on the A46 on Thursday, July 15.
The incident took place around 1pm between Kenilworth and Leek Wootton. It was reported that someone was exposing themselves from the back of a silver transit van parked in a lay by.
A 72-year-old man from Leicester was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Anyone who witnessed or has any dash cam footage of the incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident 151 of 15 July 2021. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.