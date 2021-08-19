Man arrested in connection with assault and false imprisonment in Leamington
This is in relation to an incident in the town on Saturday
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 11:13 am
Updated
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 11:14 am
A Leamington man wanted by police has been found.
Police put out an appeal yesterday (Wednesday) to find 29-year-old Luke Dance, who they believe can help them with their investigation into an assault in Leamington on Saturday.
Officers said today (Thursday) that a man has been arrested on suspicion of assault, ABH and false imprisonment.
A Warwickshire Police spokesperson thanked everyone who shared their appeal.