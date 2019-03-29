Man charged with 14 offences following burglaries and vehicle thefts across three counties - including Warwickshire

A man has been charged with a total of 14 offences following a series of burglaries and vehicle thefts across three counties - including Warwickshire

Dale Melia, 24, is charged with committing the offences over the past four months in Leamington, Warwick, Bedworth, Rugby, Hinckley, Ullesthorpe and Tamworth.

The Justice Centre in Leamington.

Melia, of Grantham Road, Coventry, has been charged with seven counts of burglary, five counts of theft of motor vehicle, one count of driving while disqualified and one count of driving without insurance.

He appeared at Leamington Magistrates' Court this morning (Friday March 29) and was remanded to appear at Warwick Crown Court on May 2.