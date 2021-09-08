Man spotted with a knife in Leamington town centre

A man has been charged after he was spotted with a knife in Leamington town centre.

Officers responded to a report of a man with a weapon in Livery Street, Leamington, on Monday afternoon.

Officers seized a knife and cannabis and the 28-year-old man from Leamington was later charged with possession of a knife and possession of cannabis.

