Masked men burgle business in Kenilworth

Three masked men burgled a business premises in Kenilworth this week.

The incident happened between 11.15pm and 11.30pm on Monday (April 15).

The incident happened in Common Lane in Kenilworth. Photo from Google Street View.

A spokesperson from Kenilworth Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) said: "Three male offenders dressed in black and with face coverings smashed the door to commercial premises in Common Lane, Kenilworth.

"One of the offenders was armed with a large object such as a crowbar.

"Once inside the offenders made a untidy search and a quantity of cigarettes were stolen.

"The offenders made off towards Coventry Road in dark coloured saloon motor vehicle."

If anyone has any information about this incident they should call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 485 of April 15.