The missing handbag that was reportedly stolen from an elderly woman in Kenilworth has been returned.

It was originally reported to police a handbag had been stolen from an elderly woman while she sat outside a shop in Station Road around 4.15pm on Tuesday September 17.

Police have since learned the missing handbag had been left unattended on Station Road.

A member of the public found the missing handbag and returned it to the owner.