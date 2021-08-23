More fines for drivers parking 'dangerously' near businesses in Leamington
Police said some motorists are continuing to cause an obstruction in the Juno Drive area
Drivers are continuing to be fined for parking 'dangerously' near businesses in Leamington.
As we previously reported, police started fining cars that were causing an obstruction in the Juno Drive area, after many warning to the motorists.
But officers at Leamington's Safer Neighbourhood Team said they have been back to the area this afternoon (Monday) to check on the parking situation - and some drivers were still not getting the message.
.
"Sadly numerous vehicles were still parking causing a dangerous obstruction of the highway so more fines have been issued," said a spokesperson for Leamington's Safer Neighbourhood Team.
In the past few weeks, police said received numerous calls from local businesses about parking issues in Juno Drive and Tancred Close in Leamington.
Before issuing fines over the past few days, police said they spent a lot of time in the area trying to address the issues. In July officers put leaflets on close to 100 vehicles advising them of their responsibilities and giving information on obstruction of the highway.