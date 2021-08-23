More fines for drivers parking 'dangerously' near businesses in Leamington

Drivers are being fined for parking 'dangerously' near businesses in Juno Drive, Leamington.

As we previously reported, police started fining cars that were causing an obstruction in the Juno Drive area, after many warning to the motorists.

But officers at Leamington's Safer Neighbourhood Team said they have been back to the area this afternoon (Monday) to check on the parking situation - and some drivers were still not getting the message.

"Sadly numerous vehicles were still parking causing a dangerous obstruction of the highway so more fines have been issued," said a spokesperson for Leamington's Safer Neighbourhood Team.

In the past few weeks, police said received numerous calls from local businesses about parking issues in Juno Drive and Tancred Close in Leamington.