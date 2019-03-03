Police appeal after man suffers facial injuries in Leamington

A man in his 30s suffered facial injuries, thought to be inflicted with a blade, in Leamington on Saturday, March 2.

Police said that at around 5pm, an altercation took place between two men in Packington Place.

A man in his 30s sustained facial injuries, believed to have been caused by a bladed object.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing at this time.

A 38-year-old man from Leamington has been arrested on suspicion of section 18 wounding. He is currently in police custody.

Investigating officer, DS Chris Ramadhar from Warwickshire Police, said: " A number of enquiries are ongoing and this is currently being treated as an isolated incident.

"As part of the investigation, we would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the offence. If you have any information, please call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 322 of 2 March."

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.