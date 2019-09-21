Police appeal launched after £15,000 in lead stolen from church near Leamington

Warwickshire Police are looking for information in the theft of £15,000 worth of lead from the roof of a church in Weston Under Wetherley near Leamington.

The theft occurred at St Michael's Church in Rugby Road in Weston Under Wetherley.

Police

Offenders took approximately 50 x 15 feet of lead, valued at approximately £15,000.

The theft happened between 6pm on September 17 and 8am on September 18.

The lead was all smart watered, so can be identifiable if found.

No description of offenders was available.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Warwickshire police on 101, quoting incident number 377 of September 18.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.