Police looking for information in Kenilworth home burglary

Police are looking for information in the burglary of Kenilworth home on Thursday afternoon.

Warwickshire Police said the burglary happened after three men dress in all black broke into the home through the rear of the property at Southfield Drive between 2 and 3pm on Thursday June 13.

Police

The offenders stole a computer and several other electronic items.

It's believed that the offenders made off in a black Ford Kuga in the direction of the town centre.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 using incident number 215 of June 13.