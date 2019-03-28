Police release CCTV of woman they would like to speak to in connection with Wellesbourne and Stratford credit card fraud

Warwickshire Police has released a CCTV image of a woman officers would like to speak to in connection with the use of a suspected stolen bank card.

The card was used at shops in Stratford and Wellesbourne on February 15 and it is believed it may have been stolen on the same day.

Police believe the woman pictured may have information which could assist with the investigation.

If you recognise her, please call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 194 of 15 February 2019.

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.