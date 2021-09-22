Police thank public for help in finding missing Nuneation man who had connections to Kenilworth and Warwick
Officers said he has been found safe and well
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 2:11 pm
Updated
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 3:26 pm
Police are thanking the public for their help in finding a missing man.
Officers issued the appeal on Wednesday (September 22) after concerns about the welfare of 43-year-old Dean Barley from Bedworth.
A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: "Thank you to everyone who shared an earlier appeal to locate missing Bedworth man Dean Barley.
"We are pleased to confirm he has been located safe and well."