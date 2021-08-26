Police want to speak to this man who has links to Leamington

Officers would like to speak to Robert Flower in connection with an assault on August 23.

"He may have information which could assist with enquiries.

"Robert is white, around 5’6”, with brown eyes, brown hair, and of a slim build.

"He has links to the Leamington area.