Police would like to speak with these men following cash machine thefts in Sydenham

Warwickshire Police is appealing for witnesses or information following a number of cash machine thefts in Sydenham.

At around 3am on June 22, two men entered the petrol forecourt on Chesterton Drive and stole cash from the cash machine.

Image submitted by Warwickshire Police.

Between July 18-27, a further three thefts took place from the same location.

The incidents all took place between 2.30am and 3.30am, when two or three men entered the forecourt and stole cash from the machine.

Police would like to speak to anyone who recognises the men pictured, as it is believed they may have information which could assist with enquiries.

If anyone has any information, please call PC Ruth Day at Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 97 of 18 July.

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.