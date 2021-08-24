Teenager suffers facial injuries after being attacked in Southam

A teenager suffered facial injuries after he was attacked in Southam last week.

Police believe there were witnesses nearby and are appealing for people to come forward.

The assault took place last Thursday (August 19) but police have only released information about the attack today (Tuesday August 24).

It happened at around 10pm, when a 16-year-old boy was assaulted in Wood Street, near to the pub.

The teenager sustained facial injuries which required medical assistance.

It is not believed any weapons were used.

The suspect is described as a white man in his twenties.

A police spokesperson said: "It’s believed other members of the public may have been in the area when the incident took place. If anyone witnessed the offence, please call 101, quoting incident number 391 of 19 August 2021.