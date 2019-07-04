Thieves use sledgehammer to break into south Warwickshire village shop – and steal £20

A group of thieves used a sledgehammer to smash their way into a shop in a south Warwickshire village – and stole just £20 from the till.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the burglary at the Post Office on the Main Street in Tysoe at 12.15am on Saturday (June 29).

A member of the public called police to report two or three males using a sledgehammer to break the front windows of the shop to gain entry.

Once inside the burglars damaged the till and the area around it before stealing £20 from the till.

The males are then believed to have driven off in a white car towards Shipston.

Officers were quickly at the scene to start their investigation and reassure residents, a Warwickshire Police spokesman said.

Police made an immediate search of the area, stopping suspicious vehicles due to the potential for the offenders to be caught, and checking CCTV and making house to house enquiries, they added.

Any witnesses are asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 7 of June 29.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.