Three arrested after man injured in Leamington

Police were called to Clemens Street at 7.35pm yesterday (Wednesday November 13) following a report of disorder.

Officers found a man in his 50s with a head injury.

The man was taken to hospital.

His condition is not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.

A short time later a 24-year-old man of no fixed abode and a 21-year-old man from Leamington were arrested on suspicion of assault.

A 21-year-old woman from Leamington has been arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police and crime.

Witnesses can call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident 360 of 13 November 2019.