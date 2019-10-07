Three homes burgled over weekend in Kineton

Warwickshire Police are looking for information in three home burglaries over the weekend in Kineton.

Police with the Wellesbourne Safer Neighbourhood Team have confirmed all three burglaries were reported to police first thing in the morning Saturday October 5.

Police have also confirmed two of the burglaries occurred at homes on Banbury Road in Kineton and the third occurred at a home on Green Farm End.

Anyone with information about the two burglaries on Banbury Road in Kineton they can contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident numbers 65 and 75 of October 5.

Anyone with information about the Green Farm End burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 78 of October 5.

A fourth burglary was reported to police at a home on Church Road in Gaydon on Sunday October 6.

Anyone with information about the Gaydon burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 351 of October 6.