Three people in court accused of County Lines drug offences in Leamington

Two men and a woman have been charged in connection with drug supply offences as part of a county lines operation in Leamington.

Scott Perrins, 19, of George’s Parade, Wolverhampton was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply and acquiring criminal property.

Brandon Cottam, 21, of George’s Parade, Wolverhampton was charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin, and acquiring criminal property.

Charlie Povey, 18, of Old Canal Place, Basingstoke was charged with possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to supply.

Perrins was arrested at 12.44pm after officers reported seeing him acting suspiciously in Warwick Terrace. Officers seized suspected class A drugs during the detention.

Povey was arrested at 2.54pm after allegedly being seen acting suspiciously in Rugby Road, Leamington. Officers seized suspected class A drugs during the detention.

Following Povey’s arrest, officers carried out a search of a flat in Rugby Road where they seized more drugs and arrested Cottam.