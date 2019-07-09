Three properties burgled in Burton Green

Police are looking for information after three properties were burgled in Cromwell Lane in Burton Green over the last 48 hours.

The first incident occurred after offenders forced the patio doors open to a summer house in the back garden of a property in Cromwell Lane.

Police

Offenders also smashed a window to a small shed and also entered a secured shed nearby but nothing was stolen. The break-in at the property occurred from 9pm Sunday July 7 to 10.30am Monday July 8.

Anyone with information about the burglary to the summer house can call police on 101 using incident number 156 of July 8.

The second incident happened after offenders broke into a shed in the back garden of another property in Cromwell Lane and stole two chainsaws and a strimmer between 10pm Sunday July 7 and 9am Monday July 8.

Anyone with information about the burglary of a garden shed can call police on 101 using incident number 89 of July 8.

The third burglary occurred after a garage was broken into in Cromwell Lane overnight between Sunday July 7 and Monday July 8. It's unclear if anything was stolen.

Anyone with information about the garage burglary can call police on 101 using incident number 371 of July 8.

A fourth property in Cromwell was damaged during the same time period after offenders cut through some wire fencing to the back garden. Anyone with information about the criminal damage can call police on 101 using incident number 109 of July 8.

If you think you may have seen or heard anything suspicious or have any information about any of these incidents then please call Warwickshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.