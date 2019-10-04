Three remanded in custody following burglary at Southam petrol station

Five men including one from Leamington have been charged following a burglary at the Tesco Petrol Station in Southam earlier this week.

Morgan Spiers, 20, of no fixed address, Leamington, Chance Gill, 20, of Evesham Road, Cleeve Prior and 19-year-old Lee Morgan of Barbridge Road, Cheltenham, have been remanded in custody after appearing at Coventry Magistrates Court on Thursday October 3.

Scales of justice

A 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy from Cheltenham were released on bail with strict conditions.

All five were charged with a burglary other than dwelling – theft, two charges of possessing a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place, and two charges of handling stolen goods following a burglary at Tesco Petrol Station in Southam at 11.48pm on Tuesday night (October 1).

Morgan Spiers, Lee Morgan and the 15 year old male were also charged with possession of a controlled Class B drug believed to be cannabis.

The five will next appear at Warwick Crown Court on October 31 for trial.