Two boys arrested for drug offences and possession of a knife in Leamington

Plain clothed officers said the teenagers 'acting suspiciously'

By News Reporter
Monday, 20th September 2021, 5:43 pm
Updated Monday, 20th September 2021, 5:44 pm

Two boys have been arrested for drug offences and possession of a knife after they were spotted in Leamington.

Plain clothed officers saw the teenagers 'acting suspiciously' yesterday (Sunday) and made the arrests.

A 16-year-old boy from Dudley was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of class B/C drugs and a 15-year-old boy from Dudley was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs and possession of a knife.

Two boys have been arrested for drug offences and possession of a knife after they were spotted in Leamington.

A police spokesperson said: "They've both been released under investigation pending further enquiries."