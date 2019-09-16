Two people arrested on suspicion of assault from Hyde Road incident in Kenilworth

Warwickshire Police have arrested two Kenilworth residents over the weekend in connection to an incident in Hyde Road during the evening hours of Friday the 13th.

Police officers were called to a report of an altercation around 10.30pm at property in Hyde Road in Kenilworth on Friday September 13.

Police

Once police arrived they discovered a man in his 60s was found to have suffered head injuries during the altercation.

The victim was hospitalised for treatment to his injuries.

As a result of the police investigation officers arrested a 67-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man, both from Kenilworth, on suspicion of assault.

Both people have since been released under investigation.

Warwick Police a message on social media over the weekend notifying area residents of an increased police presence at a property in Hyde Road.

Police also encouraged anyone who witnessed suspicious activity to report it to police using 101.