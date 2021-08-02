Van driver stopped on Leamington's Parade for watching a film - but police got a surprise when they saw inside the vehicle

A van driver was stopped today (Monday) after he was spotted watching a film at the wheel - but officers got a nasty surprise when they opened the vehicle.

While speaking with the driver, officers noticed a knuckle duster in the driver's door pocket.

After a further search, they found Class A and B drugs.

A van driver was stopped today (Monday) after he was spotted watching a film at the wheel. Photo by OPU Warwickshire

The driver has been arrested for being in possession of an offensive weapon and for possession of controlled drugs. The driver also failed a roadside drug test and was further arrested for this offence.

The van has been seized by police and the ​driver remains in custody for interview.