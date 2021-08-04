Volunteers with mobile speed cameras set up groups in six villages near Leamington and Warwick

Volunteers with roadside speed cameras have set up news groups in six villages near Leamington and Warwick.

Warwickshire Police welcomed a total of 56 new community speed watch volunteers alongside existing volunteers to a training course held at Wolston Community and Leisure Centre on July 5.

And ten new groups have been set up, six in the Leamington and Warwick area - Wootton Wawen, Baginton, Wellesbourne, Radford Semele, Pillerton Priors and Hampton Lucy.

The other four groups are in Newbold (Rugby), Henley, Tanworth, Earlswood.

CI Faz Chishty said: “The feedback from the event has been extremely positive.

"This is a huge boost for Community Speed Watch (CSW) in the county and the volunteers who successfully completed the course have now bolstered the numbers of CSW volunteers who will be monitoring speeds in local communities across the county.”

Chris Lewis said: ‘It was a pleasure to represent PCC Seccombe at the event and meet the volunteers. The PCC is totally committed to achieving safer roads in Warwickshire.

“We want less crashes and especially those that lead to death and catastrophic injury.

"Without doubt, speed kills and we need to maintain the pressure to get those who disrespect speed limits and take unnecessary risks to slow down. No one agency can do that on their own.

"It has got to be a partnership approach utilising various methods. In that respect Community Speed Watch has a vital role to play and we are grateful to the volunteers who are helping us in the mission of achieving safer roads in Warwickshire.”

CSW is a national initiative where members of communities join together to monitor speeds of vehicles in their area with support from the police.

In Warwickshire each group uses the LTI Speed Lasers independently purchased by either the group itself or the local parish council.

Any vehicles found to be exceeding the speed limit are referred to Warwickshire Police and receive a letter with the aim of educating drivers to reduce their speeds.

However, in cases where education is ignored and there is evidence of repeat or excessive offences, even across county borders, enforcement and prosecution follow.

If anyone is interested in forming a CSW group in their area, they should contact their local Safer Neighbourhood team.