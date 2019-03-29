Warnings issued after people seen walking along railway that carries 80mph trains in Kenilworth

Warnings have been issued after people were seen walking along a railway line in Kenilworth that carries 80mph trains

The warning has come after three males were spotted trespassing and walking along the main railway line within Kenilworth between Finham Road overbridge and Whitemoor Road overbridge at around 9.30am this morning (Friday).

The incident happened on the Kenilworth railway line this morning.

British Transport Police would like to hear from anyone that may have seen anyone climbing fences or appearing to access the railway lines in and around Kenilworth or may have any information concerning this incident.

A spokesperson Kenilworth Neighbourhood Watch said: "Non stop passenger trains travel through Kenilworth at up to 80 miles per hour and heavy freight trains travel through Kenilworth at up to 75mph, at such speeds both are unable to stop within a mile.

"It is highly dangerous and a criminal offence to trespass on the railway."

The British Transport Police can be contacted on 0800 40 50 40.