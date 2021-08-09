Warwick woman charged after reports of someone trying car doors in areas around Leamington

She was arrested and charged with vehicle interference

By Kirstie Smith, Reporter
Monday, 9th August 2021, 11:30 am

A woman from Warwick has been arrested and charged after police received reports of someone trying car doors in areas around Leamington.

Officers responded to reports of someone trying car doors in Sydenham and Whitnash last night (Sunday August 8).

The 28-year-old woman, who was arrested and charged with vehicle interference, is due to appear in court at the end of the month.

Police were called out to the area