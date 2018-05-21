Cyclist taken to hospital after assault in Warwick park

A 23-year-old male cyclist had to be taken to hospital with head injuries after an assault in a Warwick park by a group of four males.

At approximately 6.50pm on Sunday May 13, the man was cycling in St Nicholas' Park between the tea room and paddling pool area when he was assaulted by four unknown males.

The victim sustained head injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The offenders are described as four males, aged between 17 and 20 years old, who were thought to be part of a group of seven people.

One was wearing grey, black and navy jogging bottoms, one was wearing a grey velour hooded top and one was wearing a black padded jacket.

PC Mark Finch from Warwickshire Police said: "This assault took place in a busy part of the park, and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the offence to please come forward.

"The assault left the victim with head injuries that required hospital treatment, and an investigation is currently ongoing to identify and locate those responsible.

"If anyone witnessed the offence or has any information that could assist with enquiries, please call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 357 of May 13 2018."

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.