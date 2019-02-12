Kenilworth community encouraged to go and see plans for new school and sixth form

Members of the Kenilworth community are being encouraged to go along to see the plans for a new school and sixth form next month.

Plans for the new Kenilworth School and Sixth Form are set to go on display at a drop-in event in March.

Hayden Abbott, headteacher at Kenilworth School, is encouraging people to go along to look at the plans for the new school.

Parents, pupils and members of the community are invited to view and comment on proposals for a new, purpose built secondary school and sixth form at Southcrest Farm in Glasshouse Lane in Kenilworth.

The site was allocated for educational use in the Warwick District Council Local Plan, which was adopted in 2017.

The new facilities will replace the current Kenilworth School at Leyes Lane, and Sixth Form at Rouncil Lane, enabling the school to increase capacity by providing places for 2,200 pupils.

Headteacher, Hayden Abbott, said: “We are committed to delivering the best possible secondary education for the current and future young people of Kenilworth. Our proposals aim to create an efficient, flexible and sustainable estate which continues to support the outstanding achievements of our students while meeting the needs of our staff and the wider community.

“Kenilworth School aims to be an excellent school at the heart of the community. I encourage as many people as possible to come along, have a look at the designs and provide their feedback.”

Kenilworth Multi Academy Trust intends to submit a full planning application to Warwick District Council in early April 2019.

Subject to gaining planning permission, the new school should open in September 2021.

The public consultation drop-in event will be held in Kenilworth School’s Upper School Hall, Leyes Lane, Kenilworth, CV8 2DA on Saturday March 2 from 10am to 3pm.