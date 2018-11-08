Emergency services called to collision between car and bus in Warwick

Emergency Services were called out to rescue people following a collision between a car and a bus in Warwick.

Last night (Wednesday) Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene of a collision by Warwickshire Police at 5.16pm.

The incident happened on Hampton Road.

Two fire engines, one from Leamington and one from Henley-in-Arden along with the specialist Road Traffic Collision unit from Coleshill were sent to the scene.

The incident involved a car and a bus and two people were trapped.

Fire fighters worked alongside paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service to help release them.