Here's a few photos of spring in Leamington

After colder temperatures it looks set to get hotter over the next few days with expected temperatures as high as 20°C.

To celebrate the warmer weather we went out and took some spring photos around Leamington.

A blossom tree in Christchurch Gardens.

Daffodils at Christchurch Gardens.

The war memorial on the Parade.

The entrance to Jephson Gardens

Some of the flower beds in Jephson Gardens

Colourful flower beds in Jephson Gardens

Colourful flower beds in Jephson Gardens

Tulips in Jephson Gardens

Jephson Gardens