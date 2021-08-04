Same-day bookings now available for Warwickshire's recycling centres - but you'll have to do it early in the morning

Hunter's Lane Recycling Centre in Rugby. Photo: Google Maps.

Warwickshire residents and workers wishing to recycle garden waste, wood, metal and cardboard can now book for a same day slot at one of the county's recycling centres.

In addition to recently increasing the number of bookable appointments available at centres across Warwickshire by 5,000 per week, an increase of around 30 per cent, Warwickshire County Council is now allowing bookings to be made up to 7.30 am for appointments on the same day.

Councillor Heather Timms, portfolio holder for Environment, Climate and Culture said: “The Warwickshire waste team has worked with Public Health to reorganise our nine recycling centres so that we can offer a third more appointments each week.

"Now, with same day bookings available up to 7.30 am, it’s never been easier to book a slot for your recycling.

“Information about recycling will be kept up to date on the website throughout the summer, including how to book an appointment to a recycling centre.

"The appointments lead to an efficient visit, with much-reduced queues which in turn has benefits for the local environment through fewer cars idling, improved air quality around the centres and a reduced impact on local traffic.

“I would like to thank all our visitors for separating their waste streams for recycling as they pack their cars.

"Recycling all that you can at home and at the recycling centre is one easy way for householders to cut their carbon emissions and help the environment.

“How we have organised our recycling centres during the pandemic has earned us national recognition. Much of this success has been down to outr customers and the respect they have shown to each other when attending the centres.

“Although restrictions have eased, I urge people to continue to show kindness and respect to staff and fellow customers and to keep up the behaviours that have helped to make Warwickshire’s recycling centres such exemplars of good practice across the country during the pandemic.”

There are around 21,000 slots released each week, each day’s appointments are released a week in advance.