Warwick woman's new ‘eco range’ to help tackle war on plastic

A Warwick woman who has set up her own home-based business has joined the efforts to tackle plastic waste.

In February 2018 Suzie Sharp created her business ‘Pudding and Pea Creations’, for her hand-made items.

Suzie Sharp and some of her creations. Photo supplied.

Suzie, who is 32, runs her business alongside her other job and started off by selling handmade felt items.

Over the past few months, Suzie started an ‘eco range’. She said: “After looking into ways to reduce our plastic use at home, I have started the eco range. I make reusable bamboo and cotton pads (ideal for removing make up), wax wraps to replace cling film and bath salts and scrubs using different aromatherapy oils and scents.

“I started selling the eco products in February this year when I ran out of cling film and decided to make myself some wax wraps to try. I then went on to make the cotton pads and finally the scrubs and salts.

“I’ve always tried to recycle as much as possible but recently I have become more aware of how much rubbish ends up in landfill and the detrimental effect its having on the environment.

“It’s scary to think what kind of a world my children will be living in when they’re older if more is not done to reduce the amount of waste we produce. Swapping plastic household products like cling film, straws, wipes and cotton buds for reusable or recyclable alternatives couldn’t be easier now.

“I’m hoping I’ll be able to expand my eco products in the near future but I’m really happy with the feedback I’ve received so far.”

To view Suzie’s items search for ‘Pudding and Pea Creations on Facebook or click here to see her Instagram.