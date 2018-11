Firefighters from Kenilworth and Southam were called out to a crash at an accident hotspot on the Fosse Way near Leamington last night.

The incident happened at the infamous junction of Harbury Lane and the Fosse Way at about 7pm and involved a collision between three cars.

On the crews arrival one person was still inside a vehicle being assessed by paramedics.

The crews made safe all vehicles and the casualty was walked from the car suffering minor injuries.