Firefighters tackle blaze in village near Leamington
Crews from Gaydon, Leamington and Southam were called to the scene
Firefighters were sent to tackle a blaze that affected vehicles and a property
At around 10.50am this morning (Friday August 13) firefighters from Southam, Leamington and Gaydon were called to a vehicle fire in Harbury.
When the crews arrived they found that a couple of vehicles and the property were fully involved in fire.
Firefighters used hose-reel jets, breathing apparatus, thermal imaging cameras, ladders and small gear to bring the fire under control.
The crews then remained on seen to spend time damping down and cutting away to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.
Following the incident, the Southam Fire Station Facebook Page also urged residents to make sure they have working smoke alarms and an evacuation plan in case of a fire.