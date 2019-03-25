First Dates Fred Siriex to appear at Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park in Warwick

Fred Siriex from Channel 4's First Dates is set to appear at Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park event in Warwick later this year.

TV chef Tom Kerridge will be bringing his popular Pub in the Park Festival to Warwick in July with a star-studded chef and music line-up.

Tom Kerridge with Adam Bennett, chef director at The Cross in Kenilworth.

Fred Siriex, who is the Maître d' in Channel 4's show First Dates, will be joining Tom Kerridge to cook live on stage in Warwick on Saturday July 6.

Tom's own restaurant The Hand & Flowers will be showcased at every Pub in the Park event.

Joining Tom will be Warwick District's very own Michelin-starred pub The Cross in Kenilworth.

Adam Bennett, chef director at The Cross, will be showcasing what The Cross has to offer at the event.

Other restaurants set to feature include: The Half Moon, The Hardwick, Cafe Murano, Sindu and The Churchill Arms

The festival will also feature a line-up of around 15 music acts with some big names being confirmed for Warwick including Tom Odell, Razorlight, Stereo MCs, Will Young, The Rifles, Scouting for Girls, Toploader and The Christians.

Warwick's Pub in the Park takes place from July 5 to July 7.

