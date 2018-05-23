First Warwick Festival taking place this weekend

The first Warwick Festival will be taking place in the town this weekend.

The festival, which runs from Saturday (May 26) to Monday (May 28), is centred around the legend of ‘Guy of Warwick’ and a number of attractions in the town are set to host events.

The Slaughterhouse Players will be performing the story of Guy of Warwick on Bank Holiday Monday

On Saturday Warwick Castle’s history team will run ‘Guy of Warwick’ tours around the castle and are included in the castle ticket price.

The Market Hall Museum will be holding a ‘make and create’ where people can make a Guy of Warwick on Saturday from 10am to noon. The museum will also show the modern influences of Guy on Sunday (May 27).

St Mary’s Church will also be hosting a ‘children’s creative writing workshop’ on Saturday from 2pm and costs £3 per child aged five to 13.

On Sunday The Lord Leycester Hospital will host a medieval courtyard party from noon to 4pm, where there will be medieval-style food, music and entertainment. Tickets will be available at the door and will cost £6.50.

On bank holiday Monday theatre group Slaughterhouse Players will be joining forces with the ‘Guy of Warwick Society’ to tell the stories of ‘Guy of Warwick’ with a procession.

The ‘Guy of Warwick Society’ has initiated the bank holiday Monday as ‘Guy of Warwick Day’, which will become an annual event.

This year there is a re-enactment at Guy’s Cliffe House at 11am followed by a procession leaving Priory Park at 1pm arriving at Market Place for around 1.30pm, where ‘The Slaughterhouse Players’ will perform the ‘Slaying of the Dun Cow’ at the Globe Hotel Garden.

The ‘Slaughterhouse Players’ will also perform at Lord Leycester Hospital’s medieval party at 1pm, 2pm and 3pm and during the children's writing workshop at St Mary’s Church.

Here is the proposed schedule for the Slaughter House Players' 'Guy of Warwick' procession:



11am: Guy's cliffe house. Commemoration in the chapel

11.40am: Guy fights Colbrand and saves the kingdom

11.50am: The death of Guy and the passing of the great sword to the Mayor of Warwick.

12 noon: The death of Felice la belle

1pm: Grand medieval procession on foot from Priory Park

1.15pm: Porch of St Mary's Church Trumpet voluntary

Performed by Pat Barber.

1.30pm: Market Square Museum. The Dun Cow

1.35pm: entertainment commencing on stage at the Globe garden.

And will continue until 5.00pm and will include:

1.55pm the French knight

2.25pm the German knight

2.55pm Guy v Colbrand

