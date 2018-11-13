Formula 1 driver's racing suit donated to Kenilworth charity shop could raise £3,000 at auction

A Kenilworth charity shop is soon to auction off the racing suit of a retired Formula 1 driver which was mysteriously donated to them in August - and could raise £3,000.

Staff at the Scope charity shop in Talisman square opened a bag of anonymous donations and were shocked to find six-time Grand Prix winner Ralf Schumacher’s racing suit inside.

The red overalls, worn by the German for Williams in 1999, will now be sold to raise money for the national disability charity by Derbyshire’s Hansons Auctioneers on November 23 and carries an estimate of between £2,000 and £3,000.

When the shop's manager Amanda Tucker realised what she had found, she said: “I had to do a double take when I first saw the suit coming out of the bag.

"Donations like this don’t come into the shop every day and we are truly thankful to our kind mystery donor."

And Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, said: “What an amazing find. It must be one of the best charity bag donations ever.

“There are motor racing fans throughout the world who would love to own this exceptional piece of sporting memorabilia. I hope Hansons can help Scope raise lots of money.”