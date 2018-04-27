Fundraising appeal for Warwick Hospital’s new birthing centre hits milestone mark

The staff behind an appeal to help make a new maternity unit at Warwick Hospital a “home away from home” are celebrating hitting the halfway point in their fundraising.

The Birth and Babies Appeal was launched in April 2017 and aims to raise £200,000 to be invested into special enhancements that will make the facility fabulous for women and their families.

Thanks to a grant from the Stratford Town Trust the fundraising total is now over £100,000.

The £25,000 donation will be used to help create a family snug room which has doors onto a private garden. The snug will be a central area within the unit that will be a welcoming and calming environment for parents to relax in.

Rachel Jones, head of community engagement at Stratford Town Trust, said: “This is a really exciting development for maternity services and will benefit women from Stratford and all across South Warwickshire.

“We wanted to support the appeal to help make the birthing unit the best it can be.”

The new midlife-led unit is due to open in August 2018, and supports the current Obstetric unit and home birth teams.

Glen Burley, Chief Executive at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are delighted that the Stratford Town Trust has supported our appeal.

“The development is really starting to take shape and we hope that this donation will inspire others to help us to reach our target.”

For more information or to discuss any fundraising ideas for the Birth and Babies Appeal contact the Fundraising Department on 01926 495321 ext 8049 or email: charity@swft.nhs.uk